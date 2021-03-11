Middlesbrough without injured defender Anfernee Dijksteel for Stoke visit

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Stoke after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Full-back Dijksteel suffered an ankle injury during the first half of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea and will be a frustrated spectator as Boro attempt to bounce back.

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier sat out the trip to Wales after picking up a knock in the 2-1 win at Coventry four days earlier and he continues to be assessed.

Manager Neil Warnock made four changes at the Liberty Stadium with Samy Morsy, George Saville, Yannick Bolasie and Duncan Watmore getting the nod, and he could reshuffle once again as he looks to return to winning ways.

Stoke defender Danny Batth has returned to training after missing last weekend’s 2-0 win over Wycombe with a head injury.

Batth suffered a cut above his eye against Swansea last Wednesday evening, but has been back in the fold this week, as has midfielder Rabbi Matondo following his return to fitness.

However, manager Michael O’Neill has doubts over Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jordan Cousins and Sam Vokes, who have all picked up knocks in training.

Sam Clucas (hernia surgery), James McClean (foot) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) will be missing once again, along with long-term absentees Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins.