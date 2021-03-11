Maxime Colin could benefit from Birmingham shake-up for Bristol City clash

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka could make changes against Bristol City.

The Spaniard opted to change to three defenders against Barnsley – a game the Blues lost 1-0 without registering a shot on target – but is likely to revert back to a 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 system on Saturday.

Maxime Colin would likely return in a back four, possibly at the expense of wing-back Yan Valery, while Ivan Sanchez and Jeremy Bela could be recalled after their substitute appearances at Oakwell.

Sam Cosgrove ended his injury absence with a cameo from the bench at Barnsley and he should be involved again, while Rekeem Harper and Alen Halilovic are also options for Karanka.

City boss Nigel Pearson may err on the side of caution with Zak Vyner and Adam Nagy, who both suffered head injuries in the defeat by QPR.

Having performed well on his first-team debut after replacing the injured Vyner, youngster Sam Pearson could join Henri Lansbury in deputising in midfield.

Jamie Paterson (groin) is recovering well but this weekend’s game may come too soon for him to return.

Andreas Weimann (knee), Joe Williams (hamstring), Jay Dasilva (shin), Chris Martin (hamstring), Tommy Rowe (knee) and Hakeeb Adelakun (back) all remain sidelined.