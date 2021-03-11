Adam Armstrong set to miss Blackburn’s clash with Brentford

Adam Armstrong is likely to sit out Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship clash with promotion hopefuls Brentford on Friday evening as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 20-goal striker has missed the last two games with a minor hamstring problem and manager Tony Mowbray is unlikely to risk him if he is not fully recovered.

However, midfielder Lewis Holtby could return to the squad after missing a month of action with a knee injury, joining Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher, who have all been back in the fold for the last two games.

In addition, defender Jarrad Branthwaite has returned to training this week after illness.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will hope an enforced break has eased his selection issues.

Defender Rico Henry has been absent for the last three games with a hamstring problem and would also have missed last Saturday’s scheduled fixture against Rotherham, which was ultimately postponed following another coronavirus outbreak at the South Yorkshire club.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva had also been ruled out of the clash with the Millers with a hip problem and is not expected to return to action until after the international break at the end of this month.

Brentford are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat by leaders Norwich last time out, their fourth reverse in six league games.