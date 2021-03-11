Kayden Jackson pushing for Ipswich start against Plymouth

Ipswich manager Paul Cook could make changes when Plymouth travel to Portman Road on Saturday.

The new boss has promised more minutes to Kayden Jackson after two cameos off the bench in recent Sky Bet League One fixtures and is still assessing his squad.

Forward Oli Hawkins is closing in on a return after completing rehabilitation on a knee injury but Tristan Nydam’s absence continues after ankle problems during the last two years.

Cole Skuse is back in training after knee surgery in October, but Kane Vincent-Young and Jon Nolan (both knee) are unavailable.

Plymouth remain without several players as Ryan Lowe’s side look to end a slump of three defeats in a row this month.

Crystal Palace loanee Sam Woods serves the final-match of his three-game ban after being sent off on his full debut.

He joins fellow defender Gary Sawyer (ankle) on the sidelines, although the captain is back in training after a lengthy spell out.

Midfielder George Cooper is expected to miss the remainder of the season after knee surgery in January.