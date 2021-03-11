Perry Ng could return for Cardiff against Watford

Defender Perry Ng is set to be back in the selection mix for Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Watford on Saturday.

Ng missed last week’s draw at Huddersfield after suffering a knock, but he is now poised for a return when the promotion-chasing Hornets arrive at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bluebirds manager Mick McCarthy says that neither Lee Tomlin nor Jordi Osei-Tutu will feature this weekend.

Osei-Tutu is working his way back to match sharpness with City’s under-23s following a hamstring injury, while Tomlin continues his recovery from groin surgery that has sidelined him since October.

Watford, second in the table behind Norwich, plan late fitness tests for Dan Gosling and Achraf Lazaar ahead of the trip to south Wales.

Both players are recovering from minor hamstring injuries, while goalkeeper Ben Foster began full training with the first-team squad this week after being out since January because of a finger injury.

There is no timescale on Watford captain Troy Deeney’s return from an Achilles injury – he has a follow-up scan on the horizon – but Tom Cleverly, who recently suffered a minor ligament injury, hopes to return after the international break.

One player definitely available for the Cardiff clash is Nathaniel Chalobah, who has completed a two-match suspension.