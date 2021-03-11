Josh Magennis ready for Hull return

Hull will have Josh Magennis available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against Oxford.

The Northern Ireland striker was rested in midweek against Peterborough, but has no injury issue and is expected to return at the weekend.

However Lewie Coyle is doubtful after being hurt in the challenge which saw Peterborough’s Ethan Hamilton sent off, while Alfie Jones also took a knock.

Austrian winger Thomas Mayer is expected to miss the rest of the season after being hurt in an under-23 contest.

Elliot Lee could return for Oxford after recovering from a knee injury suffered against Posh at the start of the month.

The Luton loanee’s return to fitness is welcome news after Cameron Brannagan and Mide Shodipo suffered knocks in last weekend’s win at Swindon.

Sam Long, Sam Winnall, and James Henry all remain sidelined, although it is hoped Winnall could return next weekend.

Saturday’s victory at the County Ground ended a six-game winless run for the U’s dating back to a 2-1 win over Wigan on Valentine’s Day.