Grimsby set to be without Sam Habergham for Colchester clash

Bottom club Grimsby are expected to be without defender Sam Habergham for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with fellow strugglers Colchester.

Former Lincoln man Habergham was forced off during the midweek draw at Carlisle after sustaining a hip injury.

Julien Lamy picked up a knock on Tuesday and will be assessed but Mattie Pollock (groin) is unlikely to return, while on-loan Ipswich forward Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) is definitely out.

Max Wright and Sean Scannell are also sidelined through injury.

Colchester have goalkeeping concerns ahead of the trip to Blundell Park.

With veteran keeper Dean Gerken already sidelined by a back issue, Shamal George suffered a shoulder injury in the midweek loss at Harrogate and will be assessed.

Academy keeper Callum Coulter is on standby and could make his professional debut for the 20th-placed U’s.

Striker Frank Nouble is back in contention following a one-match ban, while captain Harry Pell returned from four games out with a calf injury as a substitute in midweek and could once again feature.