Crawley continue to be without Tom Dallison going into Mansfield match

Crawley are likely to again be without defender Tom Dallison for the Sky Bet League Two match against Mansfield.

Left-back Dallison was forced off after only six minutes of the win over Colchester on February 20 with a foot problem and has not featured since.

With Tony Craig also sidelined, veteran Joe McNerney should continue in defence as the Reds look to build on the midweek win over Salford, when manager John Yems named an unchanged side.

Midfielder Henry Burnett has returned to training, while Sam Matthews and winger Reece Grego-Cox continue their own rehabilitation.

Mansfield will have Ryan Sweeney available again following suspension.

Defender Sweeney missed the 3-1 home win over Cheltenham on Tuesday night following his red card against Barrow last weekend.

Marek Stech could deputise in goal again for Aidan Stone, who has been carrying a knee problem.

Fit-again midfielder George Lapslie is pressing for a start after coming off the bench in midweek, but defender Joe Riley (ACL) is a long-term absentee.