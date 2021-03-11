Tyreik Wright pushing for Walsall recall against Barrow

Tyreik Wright is set to be recalled by Walsall for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Barrow at the Banks’s Stadium.

Wright dropped to the bench for the midweek defeat at Cambridge but made an impact when coming on midway through the first half.

Full-back Cameron Norman is a doubt after hobbling off with a leg injury in that game to be replaced by Wright.

James Clarke and Rory Holden are still working their way back to full fitness after knee injuries.

Barrow will look to build on last weekend’s win over Mansfield but have a doubt over Chris Taylor.

Taylor hobbled off against Mansfield eight minutes after the break and interim boss Rob Kelly hopes he can recover in time.

Tom Beadling returned on the bench against the Stags and will be pushing for a start after a month out with a groin strain.

Lewis Hardcastle has missed the last five games with a muscular injury, while Matthew Platt (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.