Southend forward Simeon Akinola set to make his return in Stevenage clash

Southend forward Simeon Akinola will be hoping to return to contention for the home game against Stevenage

Akinola missed Tuesday night’s home defeat to Tranmere due to a back injury but could play some part this weekend.

Jacob Mellis is closing in on his debut for the club after improving his match fitness with the under-23s and Terrell Egbri (hamstring) is still not ready for first-team action.

Winger Louis Walsh remains unavailable as he recovers from illness and Arsenal loanee James Olayinka is still working his way back from an ankle ligament injury.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could choose from an unchanged squad as his side bid to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Revell has reported no new injuries following the goalless midweek draw at Leyton Orient.

Midfielder Chris Lines was rested, starting on the bench at Orient and he could return to the starting line-up.

Defender Joe Martin remains unavailable due to an unspecified injury, which has kept him out of the last two matches.