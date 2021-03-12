England forward Fran Kirby commits future to Chelsea with contract extension

England forward Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension with Chelsea to keep her at the club until the summer of 2023, the Women’s Super League champions have announced.

The Blues have the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

Kirby, who joined from Reading in 2015, has been in fine form this season after being out of action from November 2019 onwards last term having been diagnosed with pericarditis.

The 27-year-old, holder of 45 England caps, has scored 15 goals across 21 appearances in all competitions so far in 2020-21 for Emma Hayes’ Chelsea, who lead the WSL, are through to the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals and play Bristol City in the Continental League Cup final on Sunday.

Kirby said on Chelsea’s official website: “I’ve been a part of this club for a very long time, and it didn’t take much thought.

“I knew where I wanted to be, and I think you could see that in my performances. I was really trying to prove myself to the fans who haven’t been able to watch me for a long time and to the club. It was a no-brainer for me that I wanted to stay in this environment.

“I really wanted to work and prove that I was worthy of a new contract. I’ve spent a lot of time out ill and I remember speaking to Emma at the start of the year and I said I didn’t want anything given to me, I wanted to earn my spot to play, I wanted to earn my spot to be involved with this team and stay in this team.

“That’s been a massive goal of mine this season and I want to keep doing that. I’ve signed a new contract, but I want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every day and as long as I keep doing that, I know that I’ll be in a good place.”

She added: “I’ve been able to take my game to another level this year.

“I still think I have more to give. I’m always critical of my own performance and I’m always going to pick out things that I really want to improve on.

“At the moment I’m in a really good place and playing the best football I ever have done and I’m just glad I’m able to be a part of this team and able to show all the hard work that I’ve put in.”