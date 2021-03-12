Bournemouth without midfielder Lewis Cook for Barnsley game due to knee injury

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Lewis Cook for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley after he was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 24-year-old, who signed for the Cherries from Leeds in 2016 in a deal worth up to £10million, limped out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Preston with a knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Bournemouth are seeking specialist advice on the next step for the England international, who suffered a similar injury to the same knee in 2018.

The injury is another headache for Bournemouth, whose winger Arnaut Danjuma revealed he has been sent Islamophobic abuse on social media after confirming he will continue to take a knee at matches.

Manager Valerien Ismael is likely to keep changes to a minimum as the Reds hunt a fourth successive away win.

They have a doubt over Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, who has a groin issue.

Liam Kitching and Ben Williams remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Barnsley’s home draw with Derby in midweek strengthened their grip on sixth in the table.