Veteran striker Chris Porter could return to Crewe team for Burton clash

Crewe boss David Artell is weighing up whether to recall veteran striker Chris Porter after leaving him out of the side for the midweek 1-0 win over Doncaster.

Porter, 37, was the one to miss out on Tuesday after Artell changed his formation but could be back as the manager considers reverting to the 4-4-2 of recent weeks.

Artell will also check on the fitness of winger Owen Dale, who excelled on his comeback on Tuesday when he played through the pain caused by a foot injury.

Attacking midfielder Callum Ainley is edging closer to a recall after continuing his comeback from a hamstring injury with impressive performances for the under-23s. Crewe’s victory enabled them to extend their unbeaten run at Gresty Road to 11 games.

They could face a stern test from Burton, who won their fifth game in a row for the first time in the Football League when they edged past AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at Plough Lane on Tuesday night.

Dutchman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been nominated for manager of the month for February after watching his side climb out of the bottom four.

Hasselbaink must decide whether to stick with Mike Fondop-Talom up front after choosing him ahead of Kane Hemmings, who had scored in successive matches, for the trip to the Dons.

Kieran Wallace is out for the rest of the season following anterior cruciate ligament damage.