David De Gea could return for Manchester United against West Ham

David De Gea may return to action when Manchester United take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the goalkeeper is “touch and go” due to coronavirus travel regulations after returning to England following the birth of his child.

Anthony Martial needs a hip issue assessing and Marcus Rashford could return from an ankle complaint, but Edinson Cavani is expected to miss out again. Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain out.

West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard due to the terms of his loan deal from Old Trafford.

Jarrod Bowen or Ben Johnson will come back into the side to replace the winger.

Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are still out injured.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Shoretire, Diallo, James, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Noble, Bowen, Lanzini, Odubeko, Trott.