Moussa Djenepo could be fit to face Brighton

Southampton hope to have midfielder Moussa Djenepo available for Sunday’s Premier League match against Brighton.

The Mali international was taken off during half-time of the 5-2 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night because of a groin problem, which is not as bad as initially feared.

Leading scorer Danny Ings remains sidelined as he recovers from a leg injury, but is expected to be back after the international break.

Forward Theo Walcott (thigh) and midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) continue their rehabilitation, while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are long-term absentees.

Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed forward Aaron Connolly is not expected to return before the international break as he continues to deal with pain from a cracked rib.

Tariq Lamptey will have to undergo surgery for an ongoing hamstring problem, which is expected to see him absent for the remainder of the season.

Adam Webster has been continuing his return from an ankle injury at the start of February and is also targeting a return after the international break.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Stephens, Salisu, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams, Forster, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Ramsay, Watts, Minamino, Tella, N’Lundulu, Ferry

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Lallana, Maupay, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Welbeck, Izquierdo, Tau, Steele, Propper, Zeqiri