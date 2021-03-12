No new injury concerns for Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke ahead of Bolton visit

Port Vale should have no fresh fitness doubts for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Bolton.

Dave Worrall returned from a knee injury for the midweek goalless draw with Oldham, a result which ended a three-match losing streak.

David Amoo also came off the bench to ease the selection problems on the flanks for Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

James Gibbons and Cristian Montano (both hamstring) are out. Gibbons is set to be sidelined for between four to six weeks but Montano is closing in on a return to action.

Bolton also have no new injury worries as they look to continue a fine run of form.

A 2-1 win over high-flying Cambridge on Tuesday means the Trotters have won eight of their last 10 games and leaves them in seventh place.

Long-term injury absentees Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards remain sidelined but there are no fresh concerns for manager Ian Evatt.

A number of players were carrying knocks after the midweek victory but all are expected to be fit and available.