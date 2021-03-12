Bournemouth and Watford handed £10,000 fines for Vitality Stadium fracas

Bournemouth and Watford have each been fined £10,000 after admitting a charge of failing to control their players following an injury-time brawl in their Sky Bet Championship clash.

The incident occurred in the sixth minute of stoppage time at the end of Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on February 27.

Bournemouth’s England international Jack Wilshere and Watford striker Joao Pedro both received second yellow cards and were sent off by referee Tony Harrington after tempers had flared during the late melee.

A tweet from the FA Spokesperson account read: “AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC have both been fined £10,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20 that occurred in their fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday February 27 2021.

“Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 96th minute and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a subsequent hearing.”