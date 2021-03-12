Neil McCann still waiting for first win as interim Inverness boss

Neil McCann’s wait for his first win as interim manager of Inverness continued as his side drew 0-0 with Raith.

Caley Thistle have now gone six games without a win, five of those under McCann, and were left to rue a number of missed chances in a contest that was more entertaining than the scoreline might suggest.

The visitors were the first to threaten after 11 minutes, only for Gozie Ugwu to completely miss his kick in front of goal, while Frankie Musonda fired over the bar on the half-volley with 20 minutes gone.

Inverness almost took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Daniel Mackay’s goalbound effort was cleared off the line, but Roddy MacGregor was unable to force home the loose ball.

The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock came after 62 minutes as Sean Welsh headed against the base of a post from David Carson’s cross, and two minutes later Jamie MacDonald produced an excellent save to deny Shane Sutherland as he tried to chip the goalkeeper.

At the other end Mark Ridgers made an excellent save from Dylan Tait to ensure the points were shared.