Vadaine Oliver inspires Gillingham comeback to beat struggling Swindon

Vadaine Oliver scored twice as three goals in 10 second-half minutes saw Gillingham come from behind to beat struggling Swindon 3-1 win at the County Ground.

Brett Pitman put Swindon into a 41st-minute lead by poking the ball past Jack Bonham after he was assisted by Jordan Lyden.

But a brace from Oliver and Kyle Dempsey’s strike helped the Gills to a comeback win in League One.

Gillingham levelled the contest in the 59th minute after John Akinde’s nodded effort came back off the underside of the bar and Oliver could not miss with a header from one yard.

Four minutes later, Oliver seized on a defensive mix-up, rounded Connal Trueman in the Swindon goal and slotted in from a tight angle to turn the game on its head.

Dempsey compounded Swindon’s misery when his 68th-minute free-kick took a sizeable deflection which wrong-footed Trueman and rolled into the net to make it 3-1.

Not even a 77th-minute quintuple substitution from manager John Sheridan could change Swindon’s fortunes.

One of the replacements, Tyler Smith, had a shot well saved as the hosts suffered a fourth straight defeat.