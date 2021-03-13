Ouss Cisse rescues point as Leyton Orient draw against Scunthorpe

Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe fought out a 1-1 League Two draw in an uninspiring contest at Brisbane Road.

Although Orient dominated possession in the first 45 minutes, it was the visitors who took the lead from their first attack in the 12th minute.

A cross from the left reached Ryan Loft who capitalised on hesitancy in the hosts’ defence to stab the ball home from close range for his eighth league goal of the campaign.

The O’s were back on level terms 11 minutes before the break when Dan Kemp delivered a free-kick into the box and Ouss Cisse lost his marker to head home the equaliser.

The Iron posed the greater threat in the second half.

Jacob Bedeau missed the target from inside the goal area and Loft saw his header palmed away by Lawrence Vigouroux whilst Kevin Van Veen stumbled with the goal at his mercy and was unable to apply the necessary touch.

Orient were unable to put another past Scunthorpe goalkeeper Mark Howard and were left to reflect on just one win from their last 11 games.