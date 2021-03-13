Jobi McAnuff disappointed as Leyton Orient are held at home by Scunthorpe

Jobi McAnuff admitted he was disappointed after his Leyton Orient side recorded a 1-1 League Two draw against Scunthorpe at Brisbane Road.

The O’s have now failed to win any of their last six home games although only two have been under McAnuff’s stewardship since he took over as interim manager following the sacking of Ross Embleton two weeks ago.

Both teams scored from close-range headers with Ryan Loft putting the Iron in front before Ouss Cisse equalised 11 minutes from half-time.

“Today we missed a trick and didn’t have enough conviction in our play and we were too slow at times,” McAnuff said.

“We definitely didn’t put them under enough pressure and their goal summed that up.

“We got ourselves back in the game and I felt we could kick on but it just never really happened so I am very disappointed.

“When you look at the fact we had back-to-back home games, we felt that we had opportunities and didn’t meet our target.

“From our point of view we need to do much more and we are aware so it’s frustrating but it’s up to me to come up with the answers.

“The more points we drop, clearly it’s harder to reach the play-offs but we have to strive for something and we are better than what we have been showing.

“But we need to do it on the football pitch.”

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox saw his charges squander two excellent opportunities for all three points in the second half – and they also had two penalty appeals turned down.

Cox was also booked by referee Benjamin Speedie for dissent.

“I thought it was a battling performance against a good side,” Cox stated.

“We got ourselves in the lead with a quality ball into their box which got in behind their defenders and Lofty took the chance well. It was a good start for us away from home.

“They had loads of possession but didn’t really look as if they were going to score but we were poor from their set-play.

“We changed things around a bit just before half-time, went with three up front and tried to pass it a little bit better and we got ourselves into great situations but things just didn’t go for us in the end.”

Regarding his booking Cox added: “The decisions not to give us a penalty today and then the decision when their player only got a booking when Gilly (Alex Gilliead) was through and brought down were harsh.

“I don’t think that referees realise that it’s our jobs we are fighting for.

“All managers get passionate and if we can’t get passionate as managers and have a go, then it’s pointless us being here at times.”