John Sheridan: I’m going to take a look at myself and think about my position

Swindon manager John Sheridan hinted he was considering handing in his resignation after the relegation-haunted Robins were beaten 3-1 at home by Gillingham.

Vadaine Oliver scored twice as three goals in 10 second-half minutes saw the Gills come from behind to plunge Swindon deeper into trouble in League One.

Sheridan, who has come under fire from fans on social media in recent weeks, said: “It is a very poor result, after going 1-0 up in difficult conditions.

“I’m going to take a look at myself tonight and think about my own position, I’ve picked the wrong team and I’ll take the whole blame.

“The performance, the result, everything, it’s a poor, poor day. The club more than anything needs to stay in the division.

“The goals again have come from nothing, the second goal is a calamity and the third’s a deflection which is just our luck.

“I’m not going to blame anyone but myself, I don’t kick the ball but I blame myself – I’m the manager.”

Brett Pitman put Swindon into a 41st-minute lead by poking the ball past Jack Bonham after he was assisted by Jordan Lyden.

Oliver levelled the contest in the 59th minute with a one-yard header after John Akinde’s nodded effort came back off the underside of the bar.

Four minutes later, Oliver seized on a defensive mix-up, rounded Connal Trueman in the Swindon goal and then slotted in from a tight angle.

Kyle Dempsey compounded Swindon’s misery when his free-kick took a sizeable deflection which wrong-footed Trueman and rolled into the net for 3-1.

Not even a 77th-minute quintuple substitution from Sheridan could change Swindon’s fortunes as they suffered a fourth straight defeat.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans said he was always confident his team could turn it around despite trailing at half-time.

Evans said: “The boys were down at half time, it was a case of cajoling them.

“We made some changes. We always knew we would score in the second half. It was a question of how many we could score.

“Vadaine is on fire. He follows in the first one and almost gets a broken nose and gets patched up afterwards.

“The second one is striker’s instinct and gives the type of goal we see every day in training. He led the line with real presence.”