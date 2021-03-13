Newport boost promotion hopes with win over 10-man Morecambe

Newport picked up a vital three points in their promotion push as they beat 10-man Morecambe 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium to move up to fourth in the table.

The Exiles took the lead with an eight-minute penalty after a cross into the Morecambe area was adjudged to have struck an arm and Matty Dolan stepped up to beat Kyle Letheren from the spot.

The lead lasted just 12 minutes as Morecambe replied with a superb strike from Yann Songo’o. The midfielder was left unchallenged 25 yards out and he took full advantage to drill a superb effort past Nick Townsend.

As the game swung from end to end Morecambe were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when skipper Sam Lavelle was sent off for pulling back Ryan Taylor as he threatened to run on goal.

Newport made the most of the man advantage when they took the lead again in first-half injury time as Josh Sheehan cut inside from the left and drilled a fierce right-foot shot past Letheren from 18 yards out

Morecambe pushed for a leveller after the break with Harry Davis forcing Townsend to flick over after an acrobatic overhead kick.

However, the visitors sealed the victory in the 79th minute when substitute Kevin Ellison scored against his former club with a left-foot shot from 12 yards out.