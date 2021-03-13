Wrexham continue promotion push with Weymouth win

Wrexham maintained their promotion push in the National League with a convincing 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Weymouth.

The home side had the better of the first half but almost fell behind as the interval approached, with Ollie Harfield whipping in a cross that Josh McQuoid headed towards goal but Christian Dibble was equal to it.

Just after the hour, Dior Angus hit the bar for Wrexham with a shot from the edge of the area but the hosts did not have to wait long to take the lead, as Theo Vassell headed home from a corner in the 66th minute.

They were almost two ahead from another corner as Kwame Thomas hit the post from Jamie Reckford’s delivery but it was soon 2-0.

With 12 minutes to play, Daniel Jarvis flashed in an effort that was going wide but fellow substitute Jordan Ponticelli diverted the ball into the net.