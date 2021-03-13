Crawley leave it late to beat Mansfield and maintain winning run

Substitute James Tilley hit a dramatic stoppage time winner as Crawley made it four home wins in a row with a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over Mansfield.

Tilley, who also hit the winner as substitute in the home match against Colchester, struck again with a low finish past goalkeeper Marek Stech.

Mansfield, fresh from their 3-1 home win over high-riding Cheltenham, threatened early on when an overhead kick by striker Jamie Reid was saved by keeper Glenn Morris.

Reid went close again midway through the half when he headed wide from nine yards after good work by Stephen Quinn.

Crawley, unchanged for the third game in a row, failed to work Stech when Ashley Nadesan could not get a shot off after Jordan Maguire-Drew’s cross.

Reid drove over the crossbar after Stech held a rasping shot from Tom Nichols at the other end.

Stech produced a fine save to deny Nichols shortly after the break, blocking a goalbound shot after good work by Archie Davies.

Nichols later drove disappointingly wide after a cut-back from Nadesan, before Tilley’s late goal was enough to send Mansfield to their fourth successive away defeat.