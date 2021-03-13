Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Hartlepool lose ground on leaders Sutton after goalless draw with Eastleigh

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 5.13pm
Ten-man Hartlepool played out a goalless draw with Eastleigh (Nigel French/PA)
Ten-man Hartlepool lost ground at the top of the National League as they were held to a goalless draw by Eastleigh.

Pools began the day two points behind Sutton but that gap is now four after the leaders’ victory over King’s Lynn.

There were few chances in an even first half and the key moment of the game arrived two minutes after the break, when young defender Timi Odusina was shown a second yellow card.

Play-off chasing Eastleigh applied plenty of pressure but could not find a winning goal, with Ben House’s cross-shot that bounced off the bar the closest they came.

