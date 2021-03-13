Shot-shy Southend’s struggles go on with draw at home against Stevenage

Relegation candidates Southend continued their shot-shy form with a 0-0 draw against Stevenage at Roots Hall.

The second from bottom Shrimpers have now gone five games without a goal and have failed to hit the back of the net on seven of their last eight outings.

However, Southend did start brightly against Stevenage with Simeon Akinola volleying a fine left-wing cross from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild over the crossbar from close range.

Nathan Ferguson then saw an excellent 25-yard free-kick tipped over in fine fashion by Stevenage goalkeeper Jamie Cumming before the visitors started to get into the game.

Elliot Osborne sent a deflected 20-yard effort inches wide of the left post before Elliott List fired past the right post from the edge of the penalty area.

But neither side were unable to force a breakthrough in a largely uneventful clash which saw Stevenage keep their sixth clean sixth in succession.

The share of the spoils kept Southend two points below 22nd-placed Barrow having played three more games.