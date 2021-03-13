Magpies end poor run with home win over Chesterfield

Maidenhead were 2-0 winners in their mid-table National League clash with Chesterfield at York Road.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Nathan Blissett converted a ball into the box.

The second arrived in the 53rd minute, good play between Josh Coley and Daniel Sparkes ending with the latter finding the net.

Chesterfield were unable to find a response as Maidenhead celebrated their first victory in seven games.