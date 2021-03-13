Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Magpies end poor run with home win over Chesterfield

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 5.18pm
Maidenhead were 2-0 winners over Chesterfield at York Road (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead were 2-0 winners in their mid-table National League clash with Chesterfield at York Road.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Nathan Blissett converted a ball into the box.

The second arrived in the 53rd minute, good play between Josh Coley and Daniel Sparkes ending with the latter finding the net.

Chesterfield were unable to find a response as Maidenhead celebrated their first victory in seven games.

