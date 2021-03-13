Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Chike Kandi snatches late winner for Aldershot over Altrincham

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 5.23pm
Aldershot grabbed a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
A late Chike Kandi goal secured Aldershot a 2-1 victory over Altrincham.

Jon Nouble opened the scoring for the home side in the 43rd minute, surging down the left-hand side before cutting in and finding the far corner of the net.

After the break that lead was cancelled out as Killian Colombie conceded a penalty, with Altrincham’s Josh Hancock converting the spot kick to equalise in the 48th minute.

Kandi then struck two minutes from time to secure victory for Aldershot, firing the ball into the bottom corner to gain all thee points.

