Chris Stokes and Kane Wilson fire Forest Green to victory over Harrogate

Defenders Chris Stokes and Kane Wilson scored their first league goals of the season to help in-form Forest Green defeat Harrogate 2-1 as Mark Cooper crowned his 300th managerial win.

Rovers, who remain third in League Two, took the lead after 22 minutes when on-loan Charlton striker Josh Davison’s flick from Nicky Cadden’s free-kick fell to captain Stokes who drilled the ball home through a crowded goalmouth.

Wilson then made it 2-0 after 50 minutes. A scintillating move saw the former West Brom man drive into the box, swap passes with Jamille Matt, before fizzing a shot across James Belshaw and into the bottom corner of the net.

Substitute Odin Bailey should have made it 3-0 with 22 minutes left but, after Elliott Whitehouse had released Aaron Collins, he dallied on the ball and saw his effort blocked.

With Rovers looking comfortable, the game was almost turned on its head in the closing stages.

Harrogate’s Jay Williams headed in a stoppage-time corner to reduce the arrears and Rovers midfielder Whitehouse was then sent off in the dying seconds for dissent.

However, Forest Green held on for a win that leaves them level on points with second-placed Cambridge, a point behind leaders Cheltenham.