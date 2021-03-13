Struggling Barnet end losing run with point at Bromley

National League strugglers Barnet ended their five-game losing run with a 2-2 draw at Bromley that ended 10-a-side.

The hosts took an eighth-minute lead when Liam Trotter scored from a Michael Cheek cross.

But Bromley were reduced to 10 men four minutes later when Joe Kizzi fouled Courtney Baker-Richardson in the box and was shown a straight red card. Baker-Richardson stepped up to level from the spot.

The 10 men regained the lead in the 61st minute when Liam Daly was deemed to have blocked an effort with his arm and Cheek duly put the resulting spot kick past Aymen Azaze.

But again the lead was short-lived as two minutes later Barnet’s Michael Petrasso collected an Ephron Mason-Clark cross and launched it into the top corner.

Barnet were reduced to 10 men with nine minutes left as James Dunne was shown a second yellow card, but neither team were able to find a winner.