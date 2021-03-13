Relegation-threatened Rochdale stun high-flying Lincoln

Rochdale breathed new life into their League One survival hopes with a thoroughly-deserved 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Lincoln.

The visitors dominated for long periods in a match totally out of keeping with the sides’ respective league positions.

Dale could have put the game to bed in the first half but had just one goal to show for their efforts, which arrived after 36 minutes.

A long throw from Conor Shaughnessy was cleared to Oliver Rathbone, who made space for himself on the edge of the area before firing a low shot beyond Alex Palmer.

The game followed a similar pattern early in the second half, with Dale on the front foot.

Palmer needed to make a good save to deny Stephen Humphrys, while Conor McGrandles cleared a header from Gabriel Osho off the line.

City drew level on the hour mark thanks to a moment of brilliance from Morgan Rogers, who exchanged passes with Callum Morton before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

However, Humphrys got the goal his performance deserved after 74 minutes when he shrugged off a couple of challenges before finding the net via the inside of a post to seal a valuable victory for Dale.