Alloa boost survival hopes with victory over nine-man Queen of the South

Basement club Alloa gave their survival hopes a huge boost after twice coming from behind to record a 3-2 victory at nine-man Queen of the South.

Rangers loanee Dapo Mebude opened the scoring in the 11th minute, rifling home his second goal in as many games after good work from Euan East.

Shortly after Alloa forward Innes Cameron had rattled the bar, Innes Murray – a late addition to the XI, replacing Liam Dick – levelled things up in the 20th minute.

East headed the hosts back in front in the 37th minute and Connor Shields could have made it 3-1 in the 44th minute had he not been denied by the post.

And Queen of the South were immediately punished as Alloa went down the other end and scored, with Lee Connelly finding the top corner.

An eventful first half ended with the home side being reduced to 10 men as Ayo Obileye was shown a red card.

Alloa were awarded a penalty early in the second half but Andy Graham saw his spot-kick saved by Rohan Ferguson.

The away side eventually made their numerical advantage count in the 77th minute when substitute Liam Buchanan scored from outside the area before Rhys McCabe was dismissed in the 85th minute, while boss Allan Johnston was sent to the stands.