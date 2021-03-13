Landmark day for Donovan Wilson as leaders Sutton win again

National League leaders Sutton recorded a seventh win in eight matches by beating King’s Lynn 1-0.
Donovan Wilson marked his maiden start for Matt Gray’s men with his first goal to move the club a step closer to promotion.
The goal came in the 55th minute, when King’s Lynn lost possession in a dangerous area and Wilson made them pay with his first for Sutton.
It was a third straight defeat for relegation-battling King’s Lynn, who have picked up just five points from their last 10 games.
