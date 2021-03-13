Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Landmark day for Donovan Wilson as leaders Sutton win again

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 5.41pm
Sutton continued their winning run with victory over King’s Lynn (Nick Potts/PA)
National League leaders Sutton recorded a seventh win in eight matches by beating King’s Lynn 1-0.

Donovan Wilson marked his maiden start for Matt Gray’s men with his first goal to move the club a step closer to promotion.

The goal came in the 55th minute, when King’s Lynn lost possession in a dangerous area and Wilson made them pay with his first for Sutton.

It was a third straight defeat for relegation-battling King’s Lynn, who have picked up just five points from their last 10 games.

