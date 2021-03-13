MK Dons leave it late to sink Stanley

Matt O’Riley’s late header earned MK Dons a dramatic 3-2 victory to deal a blow to Accrington’s League One play-off hopes.

Cameron Jerome scored twice for the hosts and, despite two quickfire goals from Accrington, Russell Martin’s men struck at the death to clinch all three points.

The home side were by far the more dominant team in the first half and took the lead inside 10 minutes.

Matthew Sorinola’s looping ball over the top was latched on to by Jerome, who chested it down, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home from a tight angle.

MK Dons carried their dominance into the second half and doubled their lead less than 10 minutes after the restart.

Sorinola again provided the assist for Jerome, this time a left-wing cross that was flicked on at the near post.

Accrington responded with two quick goals, however, as first Dion Charles took advantage of some sloppy defending to fire home from close range before Andrew Surman sliced his clearance from a corner into his own net.

But, deep in stoppage time, Sorinola grabbed his third assist of the afternoon as his ball to the back post was met with a thumping header by O’Riley to secure victory.