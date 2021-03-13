Mark Ellis nets on debut as Notts County down Wealdstone

Mark Ellis’ debut goal just after the hour gave Notts County a 1-0 win at Wealdstone to keep themselves in the Vanarama National League play-off mix.

County had shaded a cagey first half, with midfielder Michael Doyle heading over and also forcing a decent stop from Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted.

The Magpies broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Doyle swept the ball back in following a free-kick and defender Ellis, on loan from Tranmere, headed it into the top corner.

Isted denied the visitors a second goal late on when he tipped Jim O’Brien’s 20-yard shot wide and also pushed away a goal-bound effort from Calvin Miller.