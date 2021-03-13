Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Ellis nets on debut as Notts County down Wealdstone

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 5.43pm
Defender Mark Ellis signed on loan from Tranmere (Nick Potts/PA)
Defender Mark Ellis signed on loan from Tranmere (Nick Potts/PA)

Mark Ellis’ debut goal just after the hour gave Notts County a 1-0 win at Wealdstone to keep themselves in the Vanarama National League play-off mix.

County had shaded a cagey first half, with midfielder Michael Doyle heading over and also forcing a decent stop from Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted.

The Magpies broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Doyle swept the ball back in following a free-kick and defender Ellis, on loan from Tranmere, headed it into the top corner.

Isted denied the visitors a second goal late on when he tipped Jim O’Brien’s 20-yard shot wide and also pushed away a goal-bound effort from Calvin Miller.

More from The Courier