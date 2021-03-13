Offrande Zanzala bags brace as Carlisle return to winning ways against Bradford

Offrande Zanzala scored a brace as Carlisle ended their worrying eight-game League Two winless run with an impressive 3-1 win against mid-table rivals Bradford.

Chris Beech’s side had lost six of those eight games but got back to winning ways in style to pick up their first victory since January.

The visitors slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time since Mark Trueman took over – and since December.

Carlisle midfielder Callum Guy saw an early effort well stopped by Sam Hornby.

Rhys Bennett bagged his first goal in over three months as he headed home Guy’s pin-point corner in the 37rd minute.

And Zanzala doubled the hosts’ lead two minutes later as he poked the ball home.

The in-form frontman secured his first brace for 16 months when he nodded Brennan Dickenson’s cross beyond goalkeeper Hornby with 34 minutes left.

Gareth Evans pulled one back as he converted Elliot Watt’s free-kick in the 64th minute.

Mansfield loanee Andy Cook squandered a glorious chance to further reduce the deficit when his chipped effort went wide.