Mark Molesley retains the belief Southend can win the battle against relegation

Southend manager Mark Molesley is certain his shot-shy side can still stay up despite drawing 0-0 with Stevenage at Roots Hall.

The second from bottom Shrimpers have now gone five games without a goal.

But Molesley, whose side sit two points behind Barrow having played three games more than their relegation rivals, is still hopeful his side can get out of trouble.

“You can’t hide from our situation or the pressure,” said Molesley.

“You have to stand up and use it as motivation. The pleasing thing is we’re putting crosses in and having shots.

“The more you do that the more chance you have of scoring. But sadly it was another day where we haven’t made the most of our chances.

“Goalscoring is a confidence thing and the quicker we get one the more I feel we will kick on.

“We just need that goal but we’re running out of games. We’ve got to act and we’ve got to act quickly. We’re still chasing and it’s not just Barrow now either.

“There are a couple of others you can get your sights on but we need a win and we need one fast, we’re well aware of that.”

Despite their struggles, Southend did start brightly with Simeon Akinola volleying a fine left-wing cross from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild over the crossbar from close range when he should have done better.

Nathan Ferguson then saw an excellent 25-yard free-kick tipped over in fine fashion by Stevenage goalkeeper Jamie Cumming before the visitors started to get back into the game.

Elliot Osborne sent a deflected 20-yard effort inches wide of the left post before Elliott List fired past the right post from the edge of the penalty area.

In reply, Ricky Holmes sent a late volley over the crossbar for the Shrimpers but Stevenage secured a sixth clean sheet in succession.

However, boss Alex Revell was not too pleased with the performance.

“It was probably just one game too many for us,” said Revell.

“It was a struggle to play the game the way we wanted to. Away from home you will always take a point and it’s not through a lack of desire we haven’t got more.

“It’s probably the amount of games we’ve had. We didn’t start the game well and when you do that you have to up it even more to get into it.

“That put us on the back foot but we showed better quality in the second half. It’s the end of a really tough run of games for us and you probably saw that.”

Stevenage remain 15th in the League Two table and have now not been beaten in their last eight games.