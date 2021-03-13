Veljko Paunovic disappointed as Reading are held in Nottingham Forest draw

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said he was disappointed to take only a point from a 1-1 Championship draw at Nottingham Forest, in a game he felt his side should have won.

Substitute Yakou Meite earned Reading a point with an 81st-minute equaliser, which cancelled out an own goal from Tom Holmes – four minutes after the interval – as he looked to prevent striker Glenn Murray from applying the killer touch from close range.

The play-off chasing Royals looked more likely to win the game late on, with Holmes heading a decent chance wide.

But Paunovic was even frustrated to see Reading concede their first goal in four matches.

“I am not happy about ending our run of three clean sheets. That is something we will have to look at, the manner in which we conceded the goal,” said the Reading boss.

“But we reacted well to that; we created so many opportunities. We could have won the game.

“The equaliser came very late. We spent so much energy trying to get the equaliser. But even after that, we had pressure. But we were not clinical and that was the key.

“I am happy with the attitude, with our identity and character. But I am not happy with the draw. I cannot help it, but it feels as though we lost the game.

“I am happy that we are four unbeaten still, because that is good for the mentality and the spirit. We have momentum, but we have to get back to keeping clean sheets and being clinical in attack.

“I thought we were too casual in the first half-hour. I did not like that. But after that we had hunger. We controlled the game.

“The players realised that they needed to change that and we had more urgency, particularly after we had conceded.”

Forest manager Chris Hughton admitted he was satisfied to have taken a point against a Reading side with some serious attacking threat.

“I think we are happy with a point in the end. We had a period where I felt we were going to hold on for the win. They made offensive changes and they have very good players,” said Hughton.

“But I thought we were always in the game. We had decent periods – even if they looked more threatening at times.

“I still thought we were going to win it; I thought we would stay strong but they have quality and sometimes you have to appreciate that, with the quality they have in front of goal, it was another game where we have not conceded a lot of goals.

“The question is whether we can go on and win these games – and that is the next part for us.”

Sammy Ameobi had come close to making it 2-0 when he was denied by Rafael Cabral.

“I didn’t realise it was that good of a save. I have only just seen the replay. It was a good effort and we did get into some really good positions. I have no complaints about the effort the team put in,” said Hughton.

“There was some naivety at the end when our game management could have been better.

“But we were up against a strong team. They showed why they are pushing and why they have been in the top six all season.

“The main feeling is that we are happy with a point.”