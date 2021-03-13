Formula One mourns the death of Murray Walker – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo brushed aside Juventus’ Champions League pain.
Gary Neville tried to take in Salford’s rise.
Leeds players took courage from their point against Chelsea.
So did Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
Crystal Palace players enjoyed victory against West Brom.
Burnley dedicated their win at Everton to the memory of Sean Dyche’s brother-in-law.
Cricket
England revelled in their T20 win over India.
KP dished out the praise.
Is Ben Stokes a Peaky Blinder?
The Three Musketeers.
Formula One
Formula One remembered former commentator Murray Walker, who has died at the age of 97.
F1 testing continued in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton went for a spin.
Lando Norris was in the pitta lane!
Athletics
There’s more to come from Holly Archer.
Tennis
Coco Gauff hit 17.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe