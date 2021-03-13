Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Formula One mourns the death of Murray Walker – Saturday’s sporting social

by Press Association
March 13 2021, 8.47pm
Former Formula One commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Formula One commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed aside Juventus’ Champions League pain.

Gary Neville tried to take in Salford’s rise.

Leeds players took courage from their point against Chelsea.

So did Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Crystal Palace players enjoyed victory against West Brom.

Burnley dedicated their win at Everton to the memory of Sean Dyche’s brother-in-law.

Cricket

England revelled in their T20 win over India.

KP dished out the praise.

Is Ben Stokes a Peaky Blinder?

The Three Musketeers.

Formula One

Formula One remembered former commentator Murray Walker, who has died at the age of 97.

F1 testing continued in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton went for a spin.

Lando Norris was in the pitta lane!

Athletics

There’s more to come from Holly Archer.

Tennis

Coco Gauff hit 17.

More from The Courier