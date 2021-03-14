Nicky Devlin wants something ‘special’ after Livingston seal top-six spot

Nicky Devlin helped Livingston clinch a top-six spot in the Scottish Premiership for the second successive year then targeted a “really special” end to the season.

The Livi full-back was involved in both Lions’ goals in the 2-1 home win over Hamilton on Saturday, their first victory in seven matches.

His pass to Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was flicked up and brilliantly volleyed in from 14 yards by the Livi striker after 16 minutes, and his cut back following another driving run ended up at the feet of midfielder Scott Pittman, who steered the ball in from two yards.

In between, Callum Smith had levelled for battling Accies but, ultimately, David Martindale’s side moved six points clear of seventh-placed St Johnstone with just one pre-split game remaining before a further five league matches.

Fifth-placed Livingston, who last month lost the Betfred Cup final to St Johnstone, are six points behind Aberdeen and there are five European places up for grabs next season.

Devlin insists the West Lothian side are not just satisfied with a top-half finish and looking ahead to the home game against Hibernian next week, he told LFCLive: “We can have a real go in these last six games and try to do something really special.

“It has been brilliant getting to where we are but we do have an opportunity of really kicking on now and if we can do that, and get the three points next week, we will go into the games after split with a real chance.

“Fingers crossed, it will be hard, but we look forward to it.

“It has been difficult at times but I’m delighted for the club to get there (top six), two years in a row is a tremendous achievement.

“We’ve not been a good run recently, coming off the back of a very good run so it was good to get the win.

“We can enjoy the last six games and have a go and see where it takes us.”

Hamilton face St Mirren next week just one point ahead of bottom side Kilmarnock with six fixtures remaining and boss Brian Rice remains optimistic.

He told Accies TV: “One thing we know, we will have a go and will get stuck in.

“I think in the second half we played some really good stuff but I am disappointed not to take anything from the game

“It is fine margins. We lost two goals down our left-hand side where we should have done better. But there wasn’t a lot in the match.”