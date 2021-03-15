The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal claimed the north London derby bragging rights with a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Tottenham – after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for a breach of the club’s pre-match protocol.

There were also Premier League victories for leaders Manchester City and Manchester United, taking them back up to second, while Sam Kerr notched a hat-trick as Chelsea won the Women’s Continental League Cup by thrashing Bristol City 6-0.

In the Guinness Six Nations, England secured a dramatic win over France following Maro Itoje’s late try and Ireland defeated Scotland thanks to a late Jonny Sexton penalty.

England were beaten by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 against India, for whom Ishan Kishan shone on debut, and Justin Thomas won the Players Championship, finishing a shot clear of Lee Westwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.