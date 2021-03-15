John Yems may give James Tilley a start after late impact as a substitute

Crawley boss John Yems could be tempted to hand James Tilley a start as his side seek their fourth straight win at home to Walsall.

Tilley staged a dramatic intervention when he came off the bench to snatch a last-minute winner in the midweek victory over Mansfield.

Josh Wright also impressed coming off the bench and could feature, but defender Tom Dallason is set to remain sidelined with a foot injury.

Midfielder Henry Burnett has returned to training, while Sam Matthews and winger Reece Grego-Cox continue their own rehabilitation.

Pressure continues to mount on Walsall boss Brian Dutton in the wake of their defeat to fellow strugglers Barrow on Friday.

The Saddlers have now won just one of their last 14 games and their problems worsened with an injury to centre-back Dan Scarr.

Scarr is set to miss the trip to Crawley but full-back Cameron Norman made an appearance off the bench following a foot injury, and could start.

James Clarke and Rory Holden are still working their way back to full fitness after knee injuries.