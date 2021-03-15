Ollie Palmer vying for starting spot as AFC Wimbledon prepare to host Wigan

Ollie Palmer will again be pushing for a start with AFC Wimbledon when they face Wigan on Tuesday night.

Palmer would have been disappointed to have again started on the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw against Bristol Rovers, but both he and Ryan Longman made an impact when introduced late on.

Nik Tzanev made some vital saves in goal as he stood in for the injured Sam Walker, making his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

Zach Robinson was not involved at the weekend as he continues to deal with a hamstring problem.

Scott Wootton is available for Wigan again having missed last week’s victory over Plymouth as he is on loan from Argyle.

Lee Evans started that match for his first appearance in more than three months after knee and calf problems, while Viv Solomon-Otabor bagged his first goal for the club in a season disrupted by injury.

Will Keane could be the next player to return as he steps up his recovery.

However, Tom Pearce, Chris Merrie and Kyle Joseph remain out.