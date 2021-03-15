Kevin Stewart a doubt for Blackpool

Blackpool have a worry over midfielder Kevin Stewart ahead of Tuesday’s match against in-form Burton.

Stewart suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury in Saturday’s goalless draw against Fleetwood – which extended the Seasiders’ own unbeaten run to seven – and was to undergo scans.

Neither Daniel Gretarsson nor Gary Madine were in Saturday’s matchday squad despite having returned to training following hamstring and groin problems respectively.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson remain long-term absentees.

Burton have reported no fresh injury concerns as they continue their charge away from relegation trouble.

Kane Hemmings returned to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side at the weekend and scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 win at Crewe.

That was a sixth consecutive victory for the Brewers, who are now seven points clear of the bottom four.

Kieran Wallace remains the only known absentee, with the defender out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage.