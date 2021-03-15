George Lloyd out of Cheltenham’s clash with Barrow

Cheltenham striker George Lloyd is out of Tuesday night’s League Two fixture against relegation-threatened Barrow after suffering a second concussion of the season.

Lloyd is facing three weeks on the sidelines under the relevant protocols after being hurt during the leaders’ 1-0 win against Exeter on Saturday.

Manager Michael Duff could use the depth of his squad once again after making three changes at the weekend, as Lewis Freestone, Finn Azaz and Lloyd came in.

Ellis Chapman was an unused substitute after shaking off a quad injury while Alex Addai is close to a return following his recovery from illness, but Charlie Raglan (muscle) and Will Boyle (knee) are still missing and Chris Clements (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Interim Barrow boss Rob Kelly has a decision to make after Josh Kay came off the bench to fire the Cumbrians to a second successive victory at Walsall on Friday night.

Luke James had replaced Kay in the starting line-up in the only change to the team which had beaten Mansfield 2-0, but it was Kay who made the decisive contribution on the day.

Kelly otherwise has no fresh selection issues, although Lewis Hardcastle is still recovering from illness.

Matthew Platt continues to work his way back from a knee injury, while Mike Jones’ season has been ended prematurely by an Achilles problem.