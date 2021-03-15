Liam Bridcutt back to bolster Lincoln

Liam Bridcutt is back in the Lincoln squad for the visit of Gillingham.

The experienced midfielder is set to go straight into the starting line-up despite having only just recovered from the calf injury which kept him out for five weeks.

Central defender Adam Jackson is not expected to feature due to his calf problem.

Striker Tom Hopper could be in line for a recall.

Gillingham could be unchanged for a fifth successive match.

In-form Vadaine Oliver, who scored twice against Swindon at the weekend, is set to continue up front supported by Olly Lee, Jordan Graham and Tom O’Connor.

Callum Slattery is still an injury absentee for the Gills.

The on-loan Southampton midfielder is a couple of weeks away from returning after damaging ankle ligaments.