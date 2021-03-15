MK Dons striker Charlie Brown aims to shake off knock in time for Plymouth match

MK Dons will check on Charlie Brown ahead of the visit of Plymouth.

The striker missed Saturday’s 3-2 win over Accrington after picking up a knock in midweek.

Ben Gladwin and David Kasumu are close to returning but Kieran Agard and Jay Bird remain long-term absentees.

Gladwin has missed the last four games with an ankle problem while Kasumu is still working his way back from an injury sustained before Christmas.

Sam Woods returns from suspension to boost Plymouth, who have lost their last four matches.

Woods has completed a three-match after he was sent off at Northampton a fortnight ago.

Gary Sawyer is continuing to work on his return to full fitness after an ankle injury.

Wing-back Ryan Law has joined National League promotion hopefuls Torquay on a month’s loan.