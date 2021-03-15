Scunthorpe could be unchanged for Oldham visit

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox could name an unchanged side for the League Two clash with Oldham.

Cox made four changes for the draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend, with Alex Gilliead, Kevin Van Veen, Junior Brown and Jordan Hallam coming in, although the latter was substituted during the first half.

Harrison McGahey is close to a return from a thigh problem but will not be rushed back, while the game is likely to come too soon for fellow defender Emmanuel Onariase (groin).

Defender George Taft (ankle) and striker Aaron Jarvis (hamstring) both remain sidelined.

Laurie Walker is set to continue in goal for Oldham.

The 31-year-old made his league debut in Saturday’s defeat by Cambridge after signing on an emergency loan from MK Dons following an injury suffered in training by Ian Lawlor.

Kyle Jameson is back in contention after serving a three-match ban following his red card against Bolton.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Harry Clarke, Marcus Barnes, Ben Garrity and Zak Dearnley have all been sidelined by injury recently.