Darnell Fisher could start for Middlesbrough against former club Preston

Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher could make his first start since injury during Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with former club Preston.

Fisher returned from an Achilles problem as a second-half substitute in the weekend win over Stoke and could replace Djed Spence, who is doubtful due to a knock sustained in that game.

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier (ankle) and forward Ashley Fletcher (glute) will also be assessed and could feature.

Injured full-back Anfernee Dijksteel (ankle) is out for the season.

Preston remain without defender Greg Cunningham.

Cunningham missed the weekend defeat at Wycombe after struggling with the rigorous demands of the fixture list and Andrew Hughes could continue in his place.

Ryan Ledson is also still sidelined through injury, while Liam Lindsay is unlikely to return.

Louis Moult (knee), Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (ankle) are long-term absentees.